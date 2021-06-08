Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has a C$1.07 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.92. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American / TSX: AUMN) Gross Profit in The First Quarter of Production” and dated June 1, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Shares of TSE:AUMN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. 22,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,034. The company has a market capitalization of C$138.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Golden Minerals has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

