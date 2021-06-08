Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 1,864,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

GNOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

