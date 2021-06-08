Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 369,602 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $508,600.00.

Shares of California Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 630,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,683. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

