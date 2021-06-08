Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 60,374 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $8,654,484.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 596,419 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $17,111,261.11.

On Thursday, May 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 630,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,683. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.