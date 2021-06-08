GoldFund 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $496.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $203,204.67 and approximately $496.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009947 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

