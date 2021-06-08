Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
