Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.45. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,788.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,493 shares of company stock valued at $890,267. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.