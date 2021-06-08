Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $11,636.16 and $1.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

