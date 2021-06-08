Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002703 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $59,976.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,585,042 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.