GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys Shares of 593,060 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000. Owl Rock Capital comprises 6.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,360,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,887,000 after acquiring an additional 265,871 shares during the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,035,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,451,000 after acquiring an additional 113,133 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 386,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,595,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 395,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE ORCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $510,363.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,289,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares in the company, valued at $582,047,011.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746,002 shares of company stock worth $25,028,796. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

