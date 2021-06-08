GP Brinson Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 2.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $579,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,775. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

