GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes $15.24 Million Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,199,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,000. Chimera Investment comprises about 12.5% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned 0.52% of Chimera Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 214,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CIM stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,907. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.