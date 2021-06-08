GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for about 1.8% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,473. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.