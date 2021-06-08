GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Mplx comprises 2.6% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Mplx by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,000. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

