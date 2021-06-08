GP Brinson Investments LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. Sun Communities comprises about 3.6% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,726,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,532,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after buying an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $173.96. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,900. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $172.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

