Graphlinq Protocol Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

