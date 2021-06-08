Graviocoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00470598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.