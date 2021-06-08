Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0415 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00470598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

