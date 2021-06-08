Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.42.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Truist reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,165.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.