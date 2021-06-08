Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.27

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as high as $32.40. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 8,466 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $266.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

