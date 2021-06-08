Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,729.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. Equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.