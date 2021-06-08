Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,619 ($34.22). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,573 ($33.62), with a volume of 87,910 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greggs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,501.67 ($19.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -199.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.80.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,350 shares of company stock valued at $276,203,623.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

