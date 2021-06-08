Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

GEF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 155,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.89. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

