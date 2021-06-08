Group One Trading L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. 217,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,743,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $68.00.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.