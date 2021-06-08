Group One Trading L.P. Invests $3.64 Million in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter worth $429,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 7,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

