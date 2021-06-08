GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.91% of GSI Technology worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSIT opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.79.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

