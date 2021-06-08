GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 140,692 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $139.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

