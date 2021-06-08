GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GOTU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 325,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,774. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -1.19. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

