Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $639.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.40 million and the highest is $645.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $398.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Guess’ by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 411.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

