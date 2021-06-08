GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,855,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,211 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.