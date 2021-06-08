GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606 in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
