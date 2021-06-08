GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606 in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

