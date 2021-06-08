HackenAI Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

