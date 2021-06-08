HAPI (HAPI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $12.39 million and $2.21 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $68.75 or 0.00204779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050892 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

