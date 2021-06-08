HARD Protocol Market Cap Reaches $38.78 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.78 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.