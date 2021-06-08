Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0869 on Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $885.82 million and $74.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00125250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,063,612,465 coins and its circulating supply is 10,192,670,465 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.