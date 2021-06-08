Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.39

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 7299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 30.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

