Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits Market Cap of $36.27 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.73 or 0.00190031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $36.27 million and approximately $818,279.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

