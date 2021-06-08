Hathor 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.19 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market cap of $72.45 million and $4.19 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00249841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.01191731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.53 or 0.99856668 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.