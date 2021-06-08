Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $115,552,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $54,624,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

