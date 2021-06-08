HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $452.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.66.

Biogen stock opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

