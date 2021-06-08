HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.31

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.31 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 2217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,632,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.