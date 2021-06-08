Head-To-Head Analysis: Wayfair (NYSE:W) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wayfair 3 10 16 0 2.45

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.52%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $317.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Wayfair.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.49 $7.02 million N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.42 $185.00 million $2.14 153.25

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Summary

Wayfair beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

