HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

HHR traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. 5,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

