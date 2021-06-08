Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,517. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 503,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 164,483 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.