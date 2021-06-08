HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

HQY traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 12,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,148. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 685.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

