HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.