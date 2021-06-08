HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

