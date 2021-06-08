HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.18. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 900 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.