HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $153,779.91 and approximately $37.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

