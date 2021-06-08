Helex Price Reaches $0.18 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $12,974.80 and $8,572.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helex has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.07 or 0.00983287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.01 or 0.09529915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

