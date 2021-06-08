Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.