Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27). Approximately 5,401,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,492,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.30 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Helium One Global (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

